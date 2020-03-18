Angola: Covid-19 - Governor Calls On Institutions to Redouble Measures

17 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — The governor of Lunda Sul province, Daniel Neto, today, Tuesday, urged public and private institutions to reinforce safety and hygiene measures, with a view to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daniel Neto made this appeal during a meeting with government members, health technicians and municipal administrators, aiming to reinforce the need for everyone to join synergies so that the pandemic does not enter the province, since the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo already has two positive confirmed cases.

He stressed the need for buckets of water, gel and alcohol to be placed in institutions so that everyone can wash their hands, thus contributing significantly to safety measures.

On the other hand, the director of the provincial health office of Lunda Sul, Viegas de Almeida, informed that the province has material for screening the disease, with emphasis on masks, gels, alcohol, overalls, corpse covers, thermometers for detention of the illness at distance, gloves and gowns.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.