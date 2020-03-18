Angola: Covid-19 - Governor Calls On Institutions to Redouble Measures

Saurimo — The governor of Lunda Sul province, Daniel Neto, today, Tuesday, urged public and private institutions to reinforce safety and hygiene measures, with a view to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daniel Neto made this appeal during a meeting with government members, health technicians and municipal administrators, aiming to reinforce the need for everyone to join synergies so that the pandemic does not enter the province, since the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo already has two positive confirmed cases.

He stressed the need for buckets of water, gel and alcohol to be placed in institutions so that everyone can wash their hands, thus contributing significantly to safety measures.

On the other hand, the director of the provincial health office of Lunda Sul, Viegas de Almeida, informed that the province has material for screening the disease, with emphasis on masks, gels, alcohol, overalls, corpse covers, thermometers for detention of the illness at distance, gloves and gowns.