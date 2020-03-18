Malawi Coach Mwase in Self-Isolation

18 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Football Association of Malawi has confirmed that national team head coach Meck Mwase is in self-isolation after returning back from the Netherlands , one of the countries hit by the deadly coronavirus, where he interned at Dutch Elite League side, FC Utrecht.

Mwase, returned home on Monday after his trip was cut short and has since gone into a 14-day self- quarantine as Netherlands is one of the 19 countries that the Malawi's Health Ministry government has listed as risky.

Mwase said he is fit and well and passed the tests for coronavirus but that it's prudent to be cautious.

Speaking about his trip, Mwase said he learnt a lot .

"Our colleagues are advanced in terms of technology use. They put a lot of emphasis on video analysis of everything they do from trainnings sessions, fitness and matches,

"Everything has been shut down in the Netherlands because of the disease and I had to leave earlier. However, I did a lot of what was supposed to be covered and there is a chance to go back and do more," he said.

Mwase has since commended CAF's decision to suspend the 2021 AFCON qualifying matches saying the well-being of players should come first.

The Flames were due to play Burkina Faso back-to-back next week but will now wait for new dates.

"It's time to think about the health and safety of everybody and put that before football at this point in time," said Mwase.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the Association will be able to appreciate in detail Mwase's stay in Netherland when he reports for work after 14 days.

"As per the Malawi Government guidance he had to go straight into self-quarantine. I have just spoken to him on the phone. He will share his reports on line in the next few days but we will be able to get full details about his trip when he reports for work in two weeks time," said Gunda.

