Zimbabwe: 200 Bulawayo SMEs Shortlisted for ILO Sponsored Training

18 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A total of 200 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Bulawayo have been shotlisted to undergo a five-day International Labour Organisation (ILO) funded Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) training programme.

SIYB is an ILO management training programme with a focus on starting and improving small businesses as a strategy for creating more and better employment.

The training programme which kicked off in the city Friday, seeks to facilitate the transition of workers and enterprises from informality to formality and increase respect for workers' rights.

Officially opening the training workshop Monday, Bulawayo provincial development officer in the Small and Medium Enterprises ministry, Dingani Dlomo said the programme will provide hands-on and practical guidance on how to promote higher productivity and better working conditions in the informal economy.

"The ILO cooperation with the tripartite partners is looking to improve working conditions for those participating in the informal economy. The programme has an overall aim of promoting the creation and sustainability of enterprises and decent jobs in the formal economy," said Dlomo.

He urged participants to take their training seriously, saying his ministry will render all the necessary support during the programme.

"As a Ministry, we are happy that the newly developed trainers will train 200 potential and existing entrepreneurs, both women and men, adults and youths to start viable businesses to increase the viability of existing enterprises and to create quality employment for others in the process," said the development officer.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs National Organising Secretary, Energy Majazi applauded lLO for choosing trainees from Bulawayo.

"We would like to thank ILO for taking this training course to Bulawayo. The city which used to be the industrial hub of Zimbabwe has been facing a decline in industries.

"We hope the participants are going to benefit a lot from this timely intervention," said Majazi.

The training programme consists of four inter-related training packages namely: Generate Your Business Idea (GYB), Start Your Business (SYB), Improve Your Business (IYB) and Expand Your Business (EYB).

Following this training, it is expected that the trainees will be better positioned to effectively and independently implement business start-up and improvement training for entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds.

Once the country's industrial hub, companies in Bulawayo have either closed or relocated to other places.

Estimates say over 100 companies have closed shop affecting over 20 000 employees.

Big companies like National Blankets, Zeco, Cold Storage Commission, and clothing companies such as Archer, Security Mils and Merlin are some of the big companies which have either down-sized production or closed shop due to operational constraints.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.