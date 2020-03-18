Zimbabwe: Man Chops Friend's Hand With Machete Over Missing SIM Card

18 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Chipinge — A local man had his hand chopped off with a machete after a misunderstanding over a simcard on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

He said Boniface Ziaphela (34) lost his arm after it was cut off with a machete during a beer drink at D' Plaza Tararo farm.

Kakohwa said Ziaphela was having beer drink with Moffat Sithole (33) of the same farm when a misunderstanding arose over a missing simcard.

"Sithole asked Ziaphela to use his phone to purchase beer after his had turned off due to power.

"After buying beer, Sithole returned Ziaphela's phone but he later came back claiming that he had forgot his simcard. Ziaphela denied that he was in possession of the said sim card and the two exchanged words and Sithole storming out of the bar," said the police spokesperson.

Sithole later came back armed with a machete and accompanied by three other suspects identified as Lukestone Sithole, Muneru and Dingiswayo.

The four dragged Ziaphela out of the bar and started assaulting him.

Sithole struck Ziaphela on his right hand with a machete, completely removing his arm.

The four then fled the scene and disappeared into the dark leaving Ziaphela lying on the ground.

A report was made to Chipinge Urban Police who attended the scene and recovered the weapon that was used.

Police managed to arrest two suspects who are in custody awaiting trial.

"People should always try to resolve their differences amicably rather than resorting to violence," said Kakohwa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.