Zimbabwe: 'Law Must Punish Anti-Zim Elements'

18 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

PARLIAMENT should push for a punitive law that deals with citizens who demonise the country and serve foreign interests, war veterans leader Cde Douglas Mahiya has said.

Addressing delegates at the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans (COZWA) congress in Kariba last weekend, Cde Mahiya, who is the ZANU PF Secretary for Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees expressed concern over some Zimbabweans who denigrate their country and frustrate efforts to revive the economy.

Cde Mahiya said currency manipulation was one of the major causes of price increases of basic commodities.

"There are apparent obstacles put in place to reverse the people's gains against settler colonialists and stop the gains of the liberation struggle.

"The children of war veterans have to reinforce the new economic war that Zimbabweans are currently involved in. There are laws in war, we are at war with the imperialists. You are here to strengthen the philosophy of this country," said Cde Mahiya.

He said the Government and all stakeholders should take decisive steps to halt the runaway exchange rate and resultant price instability.

Cde Mahiya said the country's revolution was at a phase where economic emancipation and empowerment were taking centre stage.

"In this war we have seen the exchange rate going up and it is being caused by what they say tracking the Old Mutual Implied Exchange Rate (OMIR) using mostly the Ecocash platform. We have stepped up and we want this thing to stop by whatever means," he said.

The war veterans' leader said the opposition MDC-Alliance should not be allowed to continue hobnobbing with forces bent on reversing the gains of the liberation struggle.

"Parliament should come up with laws that deal decisively with some people in the MDC-Alliance because of their apparent lack of disregard for the country. Can whatever they are doing to this country ever be tolerated? The answer is no. That issue has to be addressed as a matter of urgency," he said.

The congress elected Raymond Chiwara of Mashonaland East province as COZWA chairperson, Kholani Mbambo (vice chairperson), Lenin Samhembere (political commissar), Fortunate Murombo (secretary for finance) and Believe Marandu (secretary general).

