Zimbabwe: Timber Firms to Lose US$800 000

18 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Timber companies in Chimanimani could lose US$800 000 over the next three weeks because their trucks cannot negotiate the detour when the Skyline-Chimanimani Road is closed to finish off rehabilitation works.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development closed an eight-kilometre stretch linking Chimanimani from Skyline yesterday and motorists were now using the Runhowani-Peacock detour to reach the town.

The road will be closed for three weeks.

Border Timbers and Allied Timbers rely on the Skyline Road to reach markets from the plantations and the temporary closure of the road will mean trucks have to use the detour, which is difficult to negotiate with a heavy load.

Timber Producers Federation chief executive Mr Darlington Duwa said trucks carrying timber would not be able to negotiate the detour, especially considering the rains being received in most parts of the district since Monday.

"With the rains we are receiving in Chimanimani, the alternative route will be impassable hence no timber will reach the market during that period," he said.

Masimba Holdings was contracted to do the work on the road, which was one of the most damaged after cyclone Idai ravaged Chimanimani and Chipinge in March last year.

Provincial roads engineer Atherton Zindoga said the contractors needed time and space to make final repairs without disturbance for them to complete the project on time.

"When the cyclone struck, it caused a lot of damage that needs to be fixed," he said. "But those repairs cannot be done without closing the road. We are aware that industry will suffer as a result but if we do not repair that road, it will continue to deteriorate until it is completely unusable, so that has to be done now."

Cyclone Idai affected the province's agro-based industries that include Border Timbers, Wattle Company, Allied Timbers, Tanganda, Matanuska, Manica Boards and Doors and Ariston among others.

Since last year, most of the companies have been replanting the timber, crops and equipment they had lost during the cyclone to ensure continuity of operations.

Although most of the infrastructure has been rehabilitated, some bridges and roads within the forests remain unrepaired and companies will have to work towards restoration efforts in the near future.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

