Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Appoints New Information Director

18 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Shelton Muchena

Zanu PF has appointed Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi as director of Information and Publicity.

He takes over from Cde Danny Musukuma, who was relieved of his duties sometime last year.

Zanu PF secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa confirmed the appointment yesterday.

"Yes, I can confirm that Cde Mugwadi is now the party's director of Information and Publicity," he said. "He officially started his duties on Monday."

Before his appointment, Cde Mugwadi was part of the Zimpapers' Knowledge Centre team. He resigned from Zimpapers this week and promises to revamp Zanu PF's information department. Cde Mugwadi holds an BSc Honours Political Science and a Master of Science Degree in International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe.

He is also a PhD candidate.

Said Cde Mugwadi: "It's time to get down to serious business. It's a position of trust and responsibility and yes, I will do my best to fulfil the expectations of the party leadership and our membership.

"There are seniors at the party to learn from." Zanu PF Mashonaland West Youth League chairperson Cde Vengai Musengi hailed the appointment.

He said it showed that Zanu PF had confidence in young blood. "We are happy because youths are now being given positions of trust," said Cde Musengi.Manicaland Bureau

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cameroon
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.