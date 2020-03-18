South Africa: SA Express Suspends Its Wings

18 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

SA Express has suspended its operations effective as of Wednesday as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"In light of adverse recent developments including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, SA Express announces that it will suspend operations from 18 March 2020 until further notice," said the airline in a statement on Tuesday night.

In light of the suspension, the airline will accommodate its customers on alternative flights. In addition, all non-critical SA Express staff will be placed on compulsory leave during this time.

"The airline will utilise this period to review its current network and streamline operations for improved efficiency."

The airline, which falls within the ambit of the Department of Public Enterprises, will provide communication on any additional developments in due course.

SA Express offers connectivity between primary and secondary domestic destinations in South Africa and five other Southern African Development Community countries.

The suspension comes as Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's announcement of a spike of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has increased by 23.

There are now 85 cases of the Coronavirus which has been declared a national disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Among the new cases in the country is a 2-year-old boy from the Western Cape who has not travelled internationally. This is the youngest confirmed case.

Globally, there are now 184 976 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 7 529 deaths. The virus has spread to 159 countries/territories.

