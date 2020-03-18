South Africa: Supermarkets Stripped of Essential Products As State of National Disaster Kicks in

analysis

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaring a national shutdown due to the increasing Covid-19 numbers in SA, swarms of South Africans have been rushing to supermarkets to stock up on products like toilet paper, tinned food and over-the-counter medication.

Countries such as China, the United States and the United Kingdom were hit with the Covid-19 outbreak a few weeks before South Africa, giving the country an idea of what to expect once the virus inevitably arrived.

Images and stories of people fighting in Australia and the UK while panic buying in recent weeks have spread across social media.

In true Italian fashion, pasta was the first to fly off the shelves. In the US, hand sanitiser was the first to go and in Australia, it was toilet paper.

Twelve days since the first confirmed case of Covid-19 hit South Africa, locals have started stockpiling as fear hits the nation.

A Pick ' Pay staff member wears gloves while stocking the shelves. ( Photo: Shani Reddy)

As panic struck on 15 March, after Ramaphosa called for a national shutdown, people all over South Africa rushed to local supermarkets the next day, clearing shelves of toilet paper, anti-bacterial hand-wash and immune boosters.

Mass...