South Africa: Parliament Suspended From Thursday Because of Coronavirus

17 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The coronavirus pandemic has caused Parliament to suspend all its activities.

The National Assembly will sit on Wednesday morning to consider four matters, including the Division of Revenue Bill, whereafter all activities of the National Assembly will be suspended until further notice, according to a statement from Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

"A special meeting among presiding officers, chief whips and party representatives was held [Tuesday] morning to discuss the parliamentary programme and to receive a briefing on institutional arrangements in the light of the president's announcement of a national state of disaster as a result of Covid-19," he said.

Because of this, the question session with Deputy President David Mabuza falls away.

Last sitting

"The last sitting of the NCOP will be on Thursday... and its business will also be suspended until further notice."

Parliament has also put in place various preventive measures against the coronavirus, including sanitisers, screening checks for members, staff and visitors as well as a medical support team.

Parliament will be closed to the public until further notice. Arrangements are also being made to reduce the number of staff members in the precinct in line with the president's announcement.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said not all DA MPs would be available for Wednesday's sitting, and she had written to that effect to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to ensure there would be a quorum.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.