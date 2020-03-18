South Africa: Murdered Cape Town Teen Killed By Robbers Came Home to Collect Robes for Church Service - MEC

17 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Family of murdered 17-year-old Mitchells Plain teenager Carly Isaacs deeply traumatised by the loss of a young girl who was a much-loved member of her family and community.

Carly, 17, was stabbed in her home after returning from a church service to collect her robes to take part in another service on Sunday, News24 previously reported. Her father made the grisly discovery of her body in the family's TV room.

Western Cape MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz, said on Tuesday that it is believed that Carly was accosted by robbers then stabbed to death.

Fritz, along with local council officials, visited the Isaacs' home in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday.

"Carly's body was reportedly found in her family's TV room by her father. She had been stabbed and succumbed to her wounds at the scene. A cellphone and house keys were taken."

Police had on Sunday confirmed the 17-year-old girl had been found stabbed to death. She had died of stab wounds to her chest.

Fritz said he was he has instructed social workers to support the Isaacs family. "I have also offered support to the family in arranging the funeral and replacing locks, where needed.

Tremendous pain

"Her loss has caused tremendous pain to all who knew her. No parent should have to bury their child. Carly was clearly a loved member of her family and community," he said.

He said local churches and residents have "come together to support the family during this time of immense grief".

Fritz urged anyone with information that could aid the investigation to phone their local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.