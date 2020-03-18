Nigeria: AMVCA 2020 Highlights - Best Moments of the Night

The highly-anticipated seventh Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award ended on Saturday on a great note.

It was a thrilling night of brilliant performances, surprise wins, striking acceptance speeches and remarkable achievements in all disciplines of filmmaking.

From actor Jidekene Achufusi, aka Swanky JKA, scoring his first Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award as the '2020 AMVCA Trailblazer' to Timini Egbuson's well-deserved win, it was no doubt a great night for Nollywood starlets.

Here are the five biggest AMVCA moments that we won't forget in a hurry.

Swanky JKA's moment of glory

Jidekene Achufusi aka Swanky JKA, scored his first Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award as the '2020 AMVCA Trailblazer' on Saturday and it didn't come as a surprise. Despite being in the industry for four years, his lead role as 'Nnamdi' in 'Living In Bondage' shot his profile up in 2019.

Bisola Aiyeola, who won the same award in 2018, handed him his award.

BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, snags her first award

BB Naija winner, Mercy Eke, made a grand entrance into Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, venue of the AMVCA, looking every bit like a princess in a lovely Cinderella-inspired ball gown by Dona Matoshi.

For her second outfit, she rocked a beautiful emerald green dress paired with the right accessories that accentuated her outfit. She won the best dressed at the 2020 AMVCA ceremony and received a plaque for her win.

Funke Akindele emerged Nollywood's queen of comedy

Funke Akindele secured the 'Best Actress in a Comedy' category for her role in 'Moms at War.' It was a keenly contested category that saw Funke up against equally talented acts like Toyin Abraham, Bimbo Ademoye and Ebele Okaro. The elated actress reminded the excited crowd that she is winning in that category for the fourth time.

Toyin Abraham's big night

The AMVCA Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) was one of the major award categories this year. For Toyin Abraham, a win would be a game-changer in her career, especially as a cross-over actress. With the likes of Shola Shobowale and Zainab Balogun also nominated in the same category, Toyin's fans, rose to the occasion. They voted en masse and their favourite emerged the winner.

Living in Bondage clinches seven major awards.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, a 2019 Nigerian drama thriller film produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Ramsey Nouah, won seven awards. It was adjudged the overall film of the year.

Among the awards the movie won are Best Overall Movie and Best Director for Ramsey Nouah and Steve Gukas. It is the first AMVCA win for Nouah who was absent at the event. The movie also earned a first-time win for Larry Gaaga who composed the soundtrack of the movie.

Timini Egbuson's well-deserved recognition

Dakore Egbuson-Akande presented the award for 'Best Actor in a Drama (Movie or TV Series)' to her younger brother, Timini Egbuson. It was an emotional moment for the siblings who are both stars in their own rights.

Timini's role as Oluwadamilare Williams in "Elevator Baby" earned him his first-ever AMVCA win. It was a tough category albeit a major one. A significant win, Timini was nominated alongside big names like Efa Iwara who was nominated for "Seven", Swanky JKA for "Living In Bondage", Gabriel Afolayan for his role in "Coming From Insanity"; and Ramsey Nouah for "Levi".