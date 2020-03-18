South Africa: COVID-19 - Courts Will Run As Normal, but 100-Person Limit Will Not Be Exceeded - Chief Justice

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng briefed the media on Tuesday afternoon, saying the courts will not be shut down.

Instead, he outlined measures adopted by the judiciary and heads of courts to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced extensive measures on Sunday to deal with the virus that includes a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

As of 16 March, South Africa had 62 cases.

News24 earlier reported some of the major decisions taken by the Cabinet include a ban on travel from the following high-risk countries, Italy, Iraq, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, UK and China; the closing of 35 land ports of entry as well as two of the country's eight seaports; a ban on gatherings of 100 people or more; the introduction of tracking, tracing and monitoring systems; and the consideration of a fiscal relief package to minimise damage to the economy.

The courts implored the judiciary to outline its plans for it.

"There are no measures that will be applied in any court in this country that is inconsistent with what we have announced today," Mogoeng said.

"We do not know how long this will last, whatever we have to do needs to be sustainable for court operations," he added.

Court attendance would not be confined to allow for the principle of "justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done" to be realised, Mogoeng said.

"Our position is that in circumstances where you are a woman's wing, a political party supporting a complainant in a rape case, and you have an NGO that are passionate about the case, to avoid breaching the 100-person group - each group must identify one or three representatives, for example.

"Courts will run as normal except the limit will not be exceeded, people will be represented," Mogoeng added.

Necessary precautions

In addition, a distance of one metre will be maintained while inside the courtroom.

The courts have also undertaken to have the necessary resources to maintain a hygienic environment such as the use of sanitisers; toilet paper and soap in the bathrooms, gloves and masks for court officials as well as inmates. The court precinct will also be disinfected.

"Funding for these measures can only come from the executive - we had a meeting with the minister of justice as a member of the executive on the necessary resources to keep the environment comfortably hygienic for everybody.

"A commitment was made to make sure the courts are in the correct state - we trust in the executive to make the resources available," Mogoeng added.

He added the judiciary's position to not shut down the courts of South Africa was subject to change, pending circumstances.

Mogoeng implored members of the public to pray in the midst of the global pandemic.

"My call is to all those who can pray to see it as an absolute necessity to do so today, go out in groups that do not exceed 70.

"With prayer nothing is impossible, you know the potency of what I am imploring you to do," he said.

Source: News24