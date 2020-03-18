Rwanda: Video of Land Appearing to Float on Land Goes Viral, Scientists Say It Is Normal

A video of a large chunk of land shifting ground has been going viral on social media. In the background, you could hear people speaking Kinyarwanda and in shock saying this is a sign of the end of the world. Others took to Twitter to make fun of footage that was taken the weekend of March 13 2020.

Btw ... I trust many of you already got this footage of "moving grounds" on their wazzaps ? pic.twitter.com/b71TrXU7gU

- Albert Rudatsimburwa ?? (@albcontact) March 16, 2020

Scientifically known as a landslide, the disaster took place on Friday evening in Nyamagabe district, Uwinkingi sector, in Rugogwe cell. The eroded land was a buffer zone- an area of land designated for environmental protection, around Nyungwe Forest.

As per Jean De Dieu Tuyishime, the Executive Secretary of Subukiniro village, the landslide was due to the downpour that was experienced across the country.

"That landslide was due to heavy rains that our district experienced, just like many other districts across the country. Though the soil was taken, good enough no lives were lost because the place is a buffer zone," he said.

Tuyishime added that: "Only two small roads used by one institution that harvest and replant trees near that slope were affected and we expect to finish activities of clearing it this Monday."

According to the official, such a landslide is the first in this area is since the past two years when he took office.

It is normal, but can be prevented

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to The New Times, Theodomir Barifashe, a lecturer of Natural Resource Management at the University of Rwanda said that this is not something unusual and is a result of a number of factors.

"It happens in most places when the soil is too thick to contain a lot water, the area is sloppy, doesn't have trees with long roots. As a result, the top soil just flows in form of mud," he said.

He added that: "Considering that the effects of those landslides include loss of lives, land and destruction of properties among others, it is advisable to plant trees with long roots on top of such slopes so as to create resistance because those trees consume the water in soil."

An official from the Ministry of Environment told The New Times on Monday, March 16, that "The Ministry became aware of the disaster and within this week, technicians from Rwanda Water Board and Rwanda Forestry Authority will go there to know what might have caused it and recommend appropriate measures to prevent a repetition of such disasters."