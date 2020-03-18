Nigeria: NPA Facilitates First Roro Vessel Call At Rivers Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA is facilitating the call of the first ever Roll-on, Roll-off (RORO) vessel to Rivers port operations in the next couple of weeks.

The first Roro Vessels, to berth in the history of the Rivers Port is scheduled to depart the United States of America in the middle of March. The vessel will arrive in Port Harcourt at the end of March or early April. Roro vessels are usually loaded with automobiles.

A statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, of NPA, Adams Jatto, noted that "The efforts of the management of NPA to improve vessel traffic to the Eastern Ports is beginning to yield returns.

"This is a milestone in the history of Rivers Port and the whole of the Eastern Ports. The introduction of RORO operations will in no small measure increase the revenue base of Rivers Port in particular and NPA as a whole.

"The achievement is traceable to intentional commitment and landmark reforms that the current management of the NPA has instituted toward ensuring that all ports in Nigeria become optimally functional.

"Steps taken by the Authority include: the introduction of ten per cent discount on harbour dues on some categories of cargoes berthing at the eastern ports, the dredging of Escravos Channel in Warri, the deployment of equipment and machinery to improve operational efficiency, constant engagement with stakeholders towards achieving industrial harmony and peaceful co-existence."

He noted that other measures are "Conversations with shipping companies which saw the deployment of flat bottom vessels to Calabar, working with the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and the Port Police Command to combat crimes on the nation's waterways as well as engaging with the Federal Ministry of Works to ensure the rehabilitation of roads access to and from ports in the region.

"The management assure her commitment to ensuring that all ports in Nigeria operate at maximum capacity to the advantage of all Nigerians," he concluded.

Vanguard