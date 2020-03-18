East Africa: EAC Convention Adjourned Over Covid-19

THE industrialisation business convention and CEO round table breakfast meeting that was scheduled for end of the month has been adjourned in an attempt to control the spread of Corona virus.

"This is to inform all EABC members, development partners, sponsors and government officials that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, (Covid-19), the East African Business Council (EABC) in consultation with the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and Tanzania Chambers of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (TCCIA), has adjourned until further the Industrialisation business convention and the CEO round table breakfast meeting that was scheduled for 30th-31st in Dar es Salaam," the EABC said in a statement issued yesterday.

The EABC stands in solidarity with the East African Community (EAC) Partner States' measures in an attempt to control Covid-19 infections.

The convention aimed at supporting the industrialization development agenda in Tanzania as identified in the Second Five Year Development Plan (FYDP II) and the EAC Industrialisation Strategy (2012/32).

It is a platform to deliberate and chart out appropriate recommendations geared towards boosting the EAC's competitiveness, comparative advantage and the growth of value chains in the region.

The outcomes of the convention was expected to be submitted to Tanzania government and the forthcoming East African Business and Investment Summit (EABIS 2020) which is the highest regional advocacy platform where private sector positions are presented to the EAC council of ministers and subsequently to the heads of state summit for adoption.

As a High-Level Business Convention, it was expected to bring together over 200 delegates, comprising of captains of industry, group CEOs, investors, academia experts, development partners and senior government officials from the region and beyond.