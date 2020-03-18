Tanzania: Airtel Set to Disburse 2.6bn/ - to Loyal Customers, Agents

AIRTEL Tanzania is set to disburse 2.6bn/-to its customers across the country for their loyalty in using the services.

The disbursement will be for all Airtel Money customers and agents who used the service for the period between April and September 2020.

Interest disbursement is money given back to Airtel Money customers on a quarterly basis based on the balance amount they have in their Airtel Money accounts at the end of each day.

The amount earned by customers depends on how frequently they use the Airtel Money service account.

Announcing the interest disbursement, the company's Communications Director, Beatrice Singano said that, the interest earned will be distributed to all Airtel Money customers and Agents across the country.

"Our aim is to continue promoting mobile money services through our Airtel Money platform, today we are distributing approximately 2.6bn/-accrued interest for the April and September 2019. We are happy with the growth pace of our Airtel Money customers as we continue to see a double digit growth," said Nchunda.

Ms Singano added that this is the eighth time Airtel is giving back interest to all Airtel Money customers and agents since 2015. So far a total of 19bn/-has been distributed to customers and agents countrywide.

"We are happy that in addition to customer's interest distribution, over 60,000 Airtel Money Agents county wide will also receive their interests through their Airtel Money accounts. We call upon our Agents to continue offering the best services to our customers countrywide and earn Airtel Money dividends quarterly while doing business," he said.

On his part Airtel Money Director Isack Nchunda said: "Airtel is committed in improving and bringing Airtel Money services closer to our customers and address the gap of unbanked population across the country,"