Nigeria: Abuja Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike

Abuja — The Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (ARD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja chapter yesterday commenced an indefinite strike.

The doctors had earlier given a two-week ultimatum to the FCT administration over part-payment of salaries being made to its members.

It had also given a seven-day extension, which lapsed yesterday.

In a communiqué signed by its President, Dr. Roland Aigbovo, and General-Secretary, Dr. Mustapha Ibrahim, the association said its members suffered from salary irregularities and non-payment of February salary as well as the shortfall in January salary following migration to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) by the FCTA.

The association expressed displeasure with the way the FCT administration was handling the issue, adding that the morale and motivation of its members were at an all-time low.

"Members are currently financially distressed even to the extent of struggling with transportation to places of work," the statement said.

The association resolved to continue the action until its demands were met.

"That our February 2020 salary and January 2020 salary shortfall as well as the 5-7 months salary arrears owed our newly employed members be paid on or before 12 midnight of Monday, March 16, 2020. Failure to implement the above resolution, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony," it added.