Nigeria: COVID-19 - Buhari Meets Economic Council, Vows to Protect Nigerians

18 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria has foreseen the economic problems that may come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and will explore all alternatives to protect citizens.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President's spokesman, said in a statement that the president spoke on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, during a briefing session by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) led by Prof. Doyin Salami.

The president noted that with oil prices oscillating between 29 and 30 dollars in recent times, as opposed to the 57 dollars benchmark for year 2020 Budget, many variables, including production cost and political impact will determine oil prices.

"We will see how to survive fallen prices, as we already envisaged the problem," he added.

He explained that protecting the people from vagaries of international economic fortunes, "and associated fallen prices of oil, is a priority of government, and we will do our best to do so".

While stressing the importance of education and healthcare, Buhari submitted that if people were adequately educated "they won't accept any form of mismanagement by leadership, nor would they allow themselves to be manipulated by those promoting ethnic and religious sentiments".

He promised that inputs in agriculture, education and healthcare would continue as much as practicable.

In his briefing, Salami, leading a team of PEAC members, painted sobering scenarios of what could happen to the Nigerian economy, if the COVID-19 pandemic lasted for too long.

These, according to him, include slower growth, as the supply and demand sides of global economy would be affected; uncertainty, which would erode confidence; governments acting unilaterally instead of cooperatively; further drop in oil prices, and lockdowns gaining grounds around the world.

"There would also be oil glut, trade imbalance, drop in foreign reserves and rise in unemployment," it said.

While noting that many countries round the world may go into economic recession, the PEAC advocated hard work for Nigeria to keep its head above the waters.

The council recommended, among others, a possible revision of the 2020 Budget, with priority spending on healthcare, reprioritisation of expenditure on infrastructure to focus on projects nearing completion with pro-poor effects and curtailing recurrent expenditure.

It added that the private sector should be mobilised to strengthen health sector infrastructure and boosting of government revenue.

The PEAC also stressed that the projections may seem dire, but the worst may be avoided with hard work and scrupulous implementation of policies.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.