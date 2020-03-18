South Africa: Nzimande Urges Universities to Take Social Distance Protocols Seriously to Combat Coronavirus

Photo: South African Presidency
South Africa's President Cyril Ramphosa announcing "urgent and drastic measures" to combat Coronavirus.
17 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has urged universities to heed appropriate social distance protocol to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Nzimande and higher education stakeholders have agreed that each institution would develop its own mitigation plan for residences to ensure protocols and controls were in place to minimise the spread of the virus.

This after some universities, such as the University of Cape Town and the University of Witwaterstrand, asked students to vacate their residences within 72 hours.

Some institutions have also taken the decision to close early for the Easter holiday, while others suspended contact classes and made use of online facilities.

Early recess

"It is not a shutdown," Nzimande said. "It's an early recess".

UCT spokesperson Elijah Maholola confirmed the institution only had one confirmed case of Covid-19. The number of people the staff member had had contact with on the campus is estimated to be 30 or less.

"The staff member and all the UCT contacts, who have been traced, will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and the process will be managed by the Western Cape Department of Health," he said.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology spokesperson Lauren Kansley said students were encouraged to vacate residences so they could deep-clean them, which is common practice during recess, adding they were not being forced to leave.

"Residences are being Covid-equipped because our turnstiles and other high-frequency areas are being sanitised every 15 minute," Kansley said.

Speaking to members of the Universities South Africa (USAf), South African College Principals Organisation (SACPO), South African Union of Students and labour unions the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, Public Servants Association of South Africa and National Tertiary Education Union, Nzimande said all parties have agreed to work in solidarity to tackle the epidemic.

On Monday, the department established a Covid-19 team comprising the USAf, SACPO and Department of Health to co-ordinate a sector response and collate institutional case management reports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously enforced the closure of all schools, starting on Wednesday until early April.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
COVID-19 - Soldiers Ready to Repatriate South Africans from Wuhan
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO
COVID-19 - Extra Water, Sanitation for South African Rural Areas
Africans, Here's What Is Being Done About COVID-19
African Economies Taking Knock as COVID-19 Tightens Grip
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Rwanda Confirms Four More COVID-19 Cases
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.