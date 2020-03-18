Zimbabwe: Russia Cancels Business Indaba

Russia has cancelled an international business conference set for June in Moscow, where a Zimbabwean delegation comprising legislators was expected to attend, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local businessmen ranging from engineers, scientists, researchers and academics were due to converge in Moscow to explore opportunities.

The conference was supposed to take place between June 3 and 6.

Russia Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov yesterday paid a courtesy call on Senate President Mabel Chinomona to advise her of the cancellation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We discussed a lot of bilateral issues with our Russian Ambassador, but he also brought communication about the cancellation of a business conference that we were supposed to attend. I had actually gathered a team comprising businessperson who include Members of Parliament. The cancellation is due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was done as a precautionary measure," said Cde Chinomona.

"During our meeting, we also discussed bilateral relations between our two countries as you know Russia and China as permanent members in the United Nations Security Council have stood by us."

Cde Chinomona said while the cancellation of the conference was unfortunate, it was necessary, given the effect of the pandemic. She said the Russia diplomat had expressed satisfaction about several measures being taken by Zimbabwean authorities to deal with the pandemic.

Mr Krasilnikov said Russia was encouraged by several measures the Government was taking to contain the disease.

"We exchange views during our meeting as the international community take necessary measures to contain the spread of the disease. We are also impressed by the measures being taken by the Government of Zimbabwe in this regard," said Mr Krasilnikov.

He hailed the bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Russia.

"We had a wonderful meeting with Senate President. We discussed development in various fields of our bilateral relations. You know that the relation is deep-rooted. We are happy with the state of our interaction. We stand by the Republic of Zimbabwe in many instances and we support each other in United Nations, International Parliamentary Union and other platforms," said Mr Krasilnikov.

The pandemic has seen several people from Asia, Europe and Africa testing positive to the disease.

Zimbabwe has not recorded cases of the pandemic and continue to take precautionary measures.