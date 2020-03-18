Zimbabwe: Nine Airlines in Race to Lease Airzim B-777s

18 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Michael Tome

Nine airlines have shown interest in leasing Air Zimbabwe's two long-haul Boeing 777-200ERs acquired from Malaysia in a deal expected to generate up to US$400 000 a month.

Ethiopian Airlines is understood to be leading the pack in lease negotiations.

Air Zimbabwe's assistant administrator, Mr Tonderai Mukubvu of Grant Thornton, said yesterday in an interview with The Herald that leasing the planes and using the revenue to acquire smaller aircraft to re-establish strong domestic and regional services made more sense at the moment than rushing to establish international routes that are expensive to develop.

The lease revenue would also allow Air Zimbabwe to sort out its financial debts.

Once strong domestic and regional services were in place, then these would be able to feed passengers into viable long-range services, the sort of services the long-haul B777-200ERs were designed for.

One of the two B777s has already arrived in Zimbabwe and the second is expected to be delivered within a few weeks.

Said Mr Mukubvu: "Government has not made any decision on the final lessee, but we have nine suitors that have shown interest. We are at advanced stages of discussions with all suitors and they all seem capable to lease the planes from a financial capacity perspective."

The process of searching for lessee would have reached closure much earlier, but the coronavirus outbreak has slowed down the process.

Air Zimbabwe was placed under reconstruction on October 5, 2018, under reconstruction of State-Indebted Insolvent Companies Act.

The company is operating one plane, a Boeing 767 -- servicing Harare-Bulawayo; Harare-Victoria Falls and the Harare-Johannesburg and Harare-Dar es Salaam routes.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.