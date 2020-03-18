South Africa: U.S. to Help SA in Battle Against COVID-19

Photo: Eve Muganga/Daily Monitor
Travellers undergo security checks and coronavirus screening on arrival at Entebbe International Airport on February 6, 2020.
17 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Despite the ban on Americans entering South Africa because of the novel coronavirus, the US will assist SA in fighting Covid-19.

The US government is supporting the SA government's efforts to curb Covid-19 and is exploring ways of stepping up that support, US ambassador Lana Marks says.

But she is also looking to Pretoria to provide details of the ban on Americans entering this country, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. The US was one of eight countries on which he imposed the ban, the others being Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the UK and China.

"The United States and many other countries are imposing carefully considered travel restrictions to try to keep their citizens safe and healthy," Marks told Daily Maverick.

"South Africa is doing the same. We are studying these and other provisions announced by President Ramaphosa on March 15, and we look to the government of South Africa to provide the necessary details to ensure compliance.

"The US-SA relationship is long-standing and strong, and we are pleased to count on South Africa as a partner in the campaign to stop the spread of Covid-19."

Marks also confirmed that the US was ready to divert some...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

