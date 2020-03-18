Algeria: Coronavirus - 'Geographical Isolation' to Strengthen Prevention, Reduce Risks

Algiers — The Algerian Government decided Monday to temporarily suspend all air and sea passenger services between Algeria and several regions of the world that are experiencing the spread of the "coronavirus" pandemic, with a view to strengthening measures of prevention and reduce risks of infection.

In this context and in application of the instructions of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister, Abdelaziz Djerad, has given instructions to temporarily suspend the flights to and from Tunis (Tunisia), Cairo (Egypt), Dubai (UAE), Doha (Qatar) and Amman (Jordan), as of March 17, 2020," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

"This measure is meant to strengthen prevention against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) nationwide, the same source said.

In this regard, Djerad has instructed the Minister of Public Works and Transport to temporarily suspend air and sea passenger services to and from Europe as from Thursday 19 March.

The Prime Minister also gave instructions for the suspension of all air services to or from six African countries in the Sahel region as from Thursday, namely Nouakchott (Mauritania), Bamako (Mali), Niamey (Niger), Dakar (Senegal), Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire) and Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso).

"This exceptional suspension are recommended by the national health authorities. The Algerian citizens in those countries will be repatriated," added the same source.

Passengers impacted by the flight disruptions may benefit from a change of reservation, postponement or refunds without charge, According to National Airline Air Algérie.

Six new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) had been reported Monday in Algeria, bringing the total number of infected persons to sixty, including four (4) deaths, announced the Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform.

The majority of citizens, including social networks users, welcomed the measures taken concerning the temporary suspension of all air and sea services to contain the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic at the national level.