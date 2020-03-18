Zimbabwe: Wilkins Facelift Begins

18 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Talent Gore and Fadziso Mundawarara

The facelift of Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital following a commitment by China to assist Zimbabwe in its national response towards any cases of Covid-19, has begun in earnest.

The upgrading of the hospital which started over the weekend was donated by three Chinese companies and is expected to be finished in 10 days.

City health director Dr Prosper Chonzi confirmed the latest development saying the upgrade was a sign of commitment by China to combating the spread of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

"The hospital is very critical and important to everyone in the country especially now that there is Covid-19 outbreak.

"The upgrading of Wilkins Hospital by China has begun, the workers started over the weekend and are working 24 hours," he said.

"The Chinese want the hospital to be complete in 10 days, they are only getting disturbances when we admit a patient at the hospital otherwise they are working nonstop. We are hoping that by Monday everything will be done."

Dr Chonzi said the assistance will go a long way in further strengthening the country's preparedness and give confidence to health workers on the safety of their working environment.

"We are very happy with the assistance that the Chinese Embassy is going to be offering towards upgrading of our isolation facility. This will help a lot and improve further our preparedness while giving confidence to our staff as well that they are also working in a safe environment," he said.

Zimbabwe has not yet recorded any case of coronavirus, but previously isolated 14 suspected cases at Wilkins Hospital for further investigations.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.