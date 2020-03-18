Tunisia: Fakhfakh Rolls Out New Package of Measures to Combat COVID-19 Spread

17 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh announced on Monday night a set of new measures aimed to combat COVID-19 spread.

In an address broadcast on Wataniya 1 TV channel, the PM reassured Tunisians that "the situation is still under control."

Besides, he said a host of additional measures will be announced shortly to ease the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and society.

The PM said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 24.

In this vein, he announced the suspension of passenger transport by air and sea as of Wednesday except for repatriation flights, a ban on rallies and the adoption of a five-hour workday in two shifts.

It was also decided to postpone all sports events and activities, including national championships, as of March 16.

All these new measures which were decided during a small cabinet meeting and after consultation with the President of the Republic, the Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) and presidents of national organisations, came in the wake of the latest developments in the world and mainly in Europe.

These new preventive measures were taken as some people had failed to comply with the self-isolation procedure, the Premier said.

The government worked out two action plans to combat the spread of the Covid-19. The first consists in putting a place a preventive strategy in the case of a new phase of Covid-19 spread by mobilising hospital beds, healthcare staff and drugs, Fakhfakh said.

This includes the setting up of spaces for healthcare in collaboration with all stakeholders, including the private sector, and international cooperation. A ministerial committee was put in place; it is currently devising the preventive strategy.

The assessment of the economic and social impacts on economic actors and on Tunisians is at the core of the second action plan. Hence, measures will be unveiled shortly in order to support businesses and help citizens.

