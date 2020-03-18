Sudan: Juba Peace Talks - Agreement On Power Sharing in Darfur

Juba — The Sudanese government delegation and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed movements have agreed in negotiations on the Darfur track on all power-sharing issues except for the representation of Darfuris in national institutions such as the Sovereign Council, the Cabinet, and Parliament. They agreed to exempt Darfur students from university tuition fees.

On Monday, head of SRF, El Hadi Idris, told Radio Dabanga that while the SRF demands a 30 per cent representation of Darfur people in these institutions based on the population criteria, the government delegation argues that this issue is a national matter.

Idris confirmed that they agreed to entirely exempt Darfuri students from university tuition fee for a period of 10 years. They also agreed to allocate 15 per cent of places in the national universities in faculties of science, medicine, and engineering to Darfuris. "We agreed that children of people who have been killed, displaced people, refugees, and nomads also to be exempted fully from any university tuition fees," he said.

Idris said that they agreed on reparation, however, discussion about the details in the context of individual and collective compensation still an ongoing issue.

He told Radio Dabanga that the SRF is demanding $500 million in collective compensation each year and $30,000 for individual compensation, while the government delegation argued that it is unwise to make any commitment at this stage until the amount or percentage of compensation is discussed with the Ministry of Finance.

Idris further said that they have been discussing the wealth-sharing file since Saturday because there is a disagreement between the SRF and the government in the issue of national revenues. "We are expecting the government to respond to this issue in a day or two," he concluded.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.