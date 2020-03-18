Sudan: Juba Peace Talks - Agreement On Power Sharing in Darfur

17 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — The Sudanese government delegation and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed movements have agreed in negotiations on the Darfur track on all power-sharing issues except for the representation of Darfuris in national institutions such as the Sovereign Council, the Cabinet, and Parliament. They agreed to exempt Darfur students from university tuition fees.

On Monday, head of SRF, El Hadi Idris, told Radio Dabanga that while the SRF demands a 30 per cent representation of Darfur people in these institutions based on the population criteria, the government delegation argues that this issue is a national matter.

Idris confirmed that they agreed to entirely exempt Darfuri students from university tuition fee for a period of 10 years. They also agreed to allocate 15 per cent of places in the national universities in faculties of science, medicine, and engineering to Darfuris. "We agreed that children of people who have been killed, displaced people, refugees, and nomads also to be exempted fully from any university tuition fees," he said.

Idris said that they agreed on reparation, however, discussion about the details in the context of individual and collective compensation still an ongoing issue.

He told Radio Dabanga that the SRF is demanding $500 million in collective compensation each year and $30,000 for individual compensation, while the government delegation argued that it is unwise to make any commitment at this stage until the amount or percentage of compensation is discussed with the Ministry of Finance.

Idris further said that they have been discussing the wealth-sharing file since Saturday because there is a disagreement between the SRF and the government in the issue of national revenues. "We are expecting the government to respond to this issue in a day or two," he concluded.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.