Chad: Darfur Prices Soar As 3,000 Flee Violence in Chad

17 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — Displaced people in Kalma, Dereig, El Salam, and Otash camps for the displaced in Nyala in South Darfur have complained about the shortage of water and the soaring price of public transportation. The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in North Darfur confirmed the registration of 3,000 people who fled the recent intercommunal violence in East Chad to North Darfur.

Sheikh Abdelkarim Juma from Otash camp told Radio Dabanga that the price of a gallon of water and public transportation tariff have doubled in Nyala because of the fuel crisis.

The government Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in North Darfur reported they have registered 3,000 people who fled from the recent tribal disputes in eastern Chad to the Sudanese border in the town of El Tina.

HAC confirmed that the registration processes carried out in coordination and cooperation with UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

In a press statement on Monday, Ibrahim Hamid, the state's Humanitarian Aid Coordinator said that his administration managed, in coordination and cooperation with the IOM, to register and classify those fleeing from Chad to El Tina.

He pointed out that the results of the registration demonstrated that there were 3,000 people who fled from Chad, including 165 Chadian families and the rest were Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad.

Hamid said that they provided 70 tons of food, 1,000 plastic sheets, and a water tank for the affected people.

In Zalingei, the head of the Technical Committee for the Distribution and Observation of Flour in Central Darfur, Mohamed Khamis, announced that the authorities formally set SDG 5* as a price of a 70-gram loaf for commercial bakeries and one Pound and SDG 1.50 per 50 grams of subsidised bread.

In a press statement, Khamis said that the locality formed a committee to monitor bakeries, control quality, weight, and price, and review licenses and certifications.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

