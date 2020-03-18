Namibia: Governor Hails Dam Construction

The Neckartal Dam can be regarded as one of the projects that could meaningfully impact the socio-economic development of the people of the south, said //Kharas regional governor Lucia Basson.

"With the extensive, conscious interrogation of former president Hifikepunye Pohamba that has founded the special cabinet decision on the plight of the people of the south, the construction of the dam was then proposed by the traditional leaders of the region," said Basson, who was speaking at the official opening of the dam on Friday.

According to Basson, the former president had fully backed the programme, engaging the regional leadership and those assigned to it to see it through until its realisation.

"I was tasked to coordinate and oversee the project through the previous regional governor's office and as a result has been involved in it since the initial ground-breaking ceremony during September 2013," said Basson.

She said that people from //Kharas region have benefitted from various economic development programmes such as employment creation and a massive boost in the hospitality sector during the dam's six-year construction period.

"This region has the potential to become an agricultural hub, geared towards regional and national self-sustainability and furthermore contributing towards food security with the development of irrigation schemes and support programmes," the regional governor added.

She expressed her utmost gratitude to the government for availing the needed funds for the project to be finalised and handed over accordingly.

"Subsequently as //Kharas regional governor I have vigorously been defending this project against critics who charged that it was senseless to construct the dam, the largest in the country in a region as arid as //Kharas," said Basson.

When acknowledging the obligatory contributions made to realise the project, she mentioned the two former regional governors as well as assigned leaders who were constantly involved in the processes carried out to make the project a resounding success.

Basson urged stakeholders and the regional leadership involved with the second phase of the project, dealing with the facilitation of allocating and developing land for actual irrigation schemes, to demonstrate the necessary consciousness and tactfulness required through a transparent approach.

"Let this huge investment from government yield the desired fruitful results that will positively impact and improve the livelihood of the people intended to benefit from it."