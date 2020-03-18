Sudan: Council of Ministers Hears Report On Precautions for Warding Off Coronavirus

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting Tuesday which was chaired by the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, heard report on precautionary and preventive measures for warding off coronavirus epidemic.

Federal Health Minister Dr Akram Al- Tom said in press statements after the meeting that Sudan has takem measures similar to measures being taken by numerous other countries, stressing the government resolve to to make use of the existing experiments of combating the epidemic to prevent the Sudanese citizens inside and outside the country from infection with the coronavirus disease

Dr Al- Tom revealed that a number of committees have been formed to combat this epidemic , pointing out these committees are continuing in their works.

The Federal Health Minister announced that he would holda press conference today evening to shed light on the latest preparations and decisions concerning fighting the coronavirus.

He commended the health sector's concerted efforts and supported provided by numerous state organs in support of the Sudanese health cadres as well as efforts and considerable support provided by the private sector to ward off the epidemic.

Dr Al-Tom unveiled that 200 jobs have been accredited for immediate contract at the health sector for supporting health centers the country-wide in addition to appointment of cadre would be official of responding to the citizens' questions and providing the necessary advices to the.

The Minister also lauded efforts of telecom. Companies a unified coronavirus related guiding messages.

In the same context, the Federal Health Minister offered important advices within framework of raising awareness of warding off the coronavirus epidemic , the most important of them are using tissues in case of coughing , washing hands continuously and averting jam.

The Minister appreciated the citizens and all circles for cooperation in combating the coronavirus disease.