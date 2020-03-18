Sudan: SUNA Director Urges Media to Allocate Amble Space for Public Participation in the Economic Conference

Khartoum — The Director General of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Chairman of the Media Committee of the First National Economic Conference, Mohamed Abdel-Hamid has called on the media to provide a wide space for public participation by reflecting the opinions that contribute to the success of the conference.

Addressing the Training Session for the Specialized Economic Journalism organized by the Thomson Foundation in collaboration with the British Council at the SUNA premises, Abdel-Hamid said that the media committee gives great attention to the media for its important role in the coverage of the activities and deliberations of the conference.

The Head of the Economic Conference's Media Committee reviewed the tasks of the committee including the dissemination of the materials available to the various media organs to provide a diversified news service on the economic conference according to their capabilities.

The media committee also delivers information materials that enable the comprehensive journalist to reflect the conference activities in multiple press templates, revealing that the conference aims to trigger a wide discussion among specialists, politicians and community to come out with agreed upon solutions on the disputed issues such as commodity subsidy, development, the government sector and wages increase to crystallize compromise on broad lines about the obstacles facing Sudan economy.

Abdel-Hamid said that the first national economic conference would be different from the rest of the conferences held in the past because it was being prepared by practitioners, academics and scholars specializing in specific topics on the Sudan economy. In addition to that it comes under a democratic government, different composition and sovereign authority of military and civilian members in the aftermath of a totalitarian regime that lasted for 30 years.