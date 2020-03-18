Sudan: CBS Director - We Need Strategic Transformation and Shift Towards Modern Technologies

Khartoum — The Director General of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Ali Mohamed Abbas has said that the current situation of the statistical system in Sudan needs a huge strategic trend a matter that represents a major challenge in the conditions of the transition that Sudan is now going through.

Abbas pointed out, during his participation in the activities of the meetings of the United Nations Statistical Commission held in New York this March, to the necessity to establish a strategic trend in the statistical work, revealing that Sudan also faces the challenges of the change "from the traditional method of work to the electronic method" adopted by many countries of the world.

Abbas said that the previous regime period during the past thirty years affected all aspects of political, economic, social and cultural life, adding that the data and statistics sector was not away from this a matter that made Sudan face countless challenges in its national system and lacked a lot of expertise and capabilities.

The CBS Director touched on the challenge of moving to the electronic statistics, to which several countries have preceded us with great successes. "We are still in numerous of our statistical work following the traditional method and that Sudan needs a lot of assistance and technical support in this field", he said.

Abbas added that, beside the census statistics, the CBS in Sudan has been working on various economic, health, gender, environmental and social statistics.

It is noteworthy that the Director of the Central Bureau of Statistics, during his participation in the activities of New York, held bilateral meetings with the aim of cooperation with some countries with experience and advanced capabilities in the field of statistics including statistical officials in Norway, which his meetings with them resulted in the start of international cooperation between the two sides. He also met with UN officials in the international and regional agencies such as the Population Fund, the Statistical Commission and Paris 21, which provide technical support to the member countries to develop their statistical systems.