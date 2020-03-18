Sudan: FM - Sudanese Trapped Abroad Followed Up Closely

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday, pointed out that it follows up closely, the situations of the Sudanese trapped abroad due to the precautionary measures taken by a number of countries over the Coronavirus disease including closing down of borders.

A reliable source at the ministry told SUNA that the ministry is following up those who stuck, in a number of countries, to find solutions to their sufferings, adding that it contacts the concerned circles for coordination and addressing the issue.

The Security and Defense Council, chaired by the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, last Monday, announced Health State of Emergency in the country to face any possible Coronavirus infection.