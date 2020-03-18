Sudan: Minister of Interior Orders Suspending Work At Public Service Complexes

Khartoum — Minister of Interior lt Gen Al-Tirafi Idris Dafaa Allah has ordered suspending deals ad services at all public service complexes and centers in all over the country.

The order exempted offering necessary humanitarian service and vital cases and taking administrative actions to reduce employees congestion at those complexes.

Moreover Al-Tirafi ordered taking healthy preventive precations at prisons and that includes reactiviation of quarantine regulations and limitation of inmates movements inside and outside the states and preventing visits except for necessary cases besides sterilization of prisons.

These directives of preventive measures are for 10 days as from March 18, 2020 and that for the implementation of preventive measures in the country based on defense and security council resolution of imposing state of health emergency in the country and higher emergency committee and the crisis management.