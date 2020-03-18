South Africa: COVID-19 - What Your Medical Aid Will and Won't Cover

Travellers undergo security checks and coronavirus screening on arrival at Entebbe International Airport on February 6, 2020.

analysis

One of the big issues around Covid-19 worldwide, has been testing. Cost has been a huge factor, especially for cash strapped South Africans. Those with medical aid probably hope they are covered, but it is not that simple.

After the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa, the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) released a statement saying most medical health insurance providers would pay for tests for the novel coronavirus.

Discovery Health, Momentum Health, Profmed, Fedhealth, and GEMS, have all indicated their members would be covered for coronavirus testing.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 are covered for:

Diagnostic testing;

Consultations; and

Defined supportive treatment and medicines

It is important to note that full coverage will only be implemented should you test positive for the virus.

Testing and treatment will not come out of your medical savings account.

If the test comes back negative and you do not have the virus, then the cost will come from your medical savings.

Private testing can be expensive. Currently, Lancet is the only lab offering private Covid-19 testing, for an estimated R1,431.

The CMS recommends that all testing for the coronavirus be referred to state laboratories and not private labs, as advised by the...