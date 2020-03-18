Angola: COVID-19 - People Advised to Stop Shaking Hands

17 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mocâmedes — Angolan society has been told to adapt to a new reality, leaving the culture of handshaking and kissing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (covid-19).

The appeal was launched Monday by director of the Provincial Health Office of the south-west Namibe province, Miguel Ferreira

Miguel Ferreira was speaking during a workshop on covid-19, stating that at the present, one should opt for other forms of greeting, such as the touch of the elbow and foot.

Among the preventive measures against Coronavirus, he said that one should avoid exposure in sites with clusters, such as deaths.

"In the case of death, people cry, hug and shake hands with any relative, fueling rapid contamination ", he explained.

Education and health officials have been urged to disseminate the information so that everyone can know correctly the preventive measures against the pandemic.

