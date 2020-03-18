Angola: COVID-19 - Church Leader Calls for Tough Measures At Borders

Dundo — Pastor of the United Methodist Church in eastern Lunda Norte province has spoke of the need to strengthen surveillance at the borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), amid coronavirus (Covid-19)

David Gilberto said that tough measures were crucial to ensure greater control in the entry and exit of foreigners, after the neighbouring country has confirmed positive cases of coronavirus.

Speaking to the press on Monday on the pandemic, the religious defended the ban and/ or suspension of the citizens from DRC to Angola, through Tchicolondo and Chissanda border, as a preventive measure.

He also defends intensification of awareness campaigns in national languages to improve the people's understanding of Covid-19 prevention measures, especially in rural communities.

He asked the population to remain calm, taking only the advice of health authorities and avoiding speculation about whether or not positive cases were confirmed.

In view of the positive cases registered in the DRC, the local authorities reinforced the borders of Chissanda and Tchicolondo with medical teams to provide first aid.

Angola still has no positive case record of the new coronavirus, while the DRC, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Senegal, Togo, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and South Africa, are among the African countries affected by the pandemic.