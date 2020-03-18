Tanzania: Simba's Miraji Regains Fitness After Injury Woes

SIMBA SC striker, Miraji Athuman said he is now feeling better and will soon join his colleagues to start training session after being sidelined for a long time due to injury.

The prolific striker, who is also a trusted goal scorer for the national team, Taifa Stars, Athuman was injured in December last year during the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup assignment with Kilimanjaro Stars in Uganda.

However, speaking recently, Athuman said he is now feeling well such that he is willing to get back on the battlefield to compete for playing time in the team.

"To say the truth, this injury has troubled me a lot because I have been out from action for a long time but now, I am on the right track as far as recovery is concerned," he said.

He further said the doctors have recommended cycling as the last step to enable his full recovery plus involving himself in minor exercises to strengthen his bones.

"As you know, Simba have more experienced players, especially in the striking section where I play, but I believe that once I am fully well, I can compete for my position," Miraj said.

In a related development, Simba SC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingiza has urged supporters of the club to stop pointing fingers at players whenever they fail to win a game.

"Our supporters should learn to have a positive mentality and always focus about the future. We need to compete well in both the Mainland Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) for us to excel in both contests," Mazingiza said.

Additionally, the South African said there is still a possibility for Simba to revenge their 1-0 loss they suffered from Y oung Africans in the traditional derby match recently.

"It is the dream for every fan to see his/her team doing well in derby games. For us, we lost but there is still a chance to revenge that only if we can meet them in the ASFC," said he.

He added football has sometimes unpredictable results such that you cannot just be winning all the time.

"We should stop accusing each other when the outcome is bad in order to move ahead as a club. We take responsibility for the defeat against Y anga and we will keep moving forward," he said.

Simba continue to fight hard to defend the league title for the third consecutive time as they sit at the summit of the table with 71 points, 17 points clear at the driving seat.