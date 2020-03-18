Tanzania: Improvement in Tz Cricket Team Delights Coach Tikolo

TANZANIA National Cricket team coach, Steve Tikolo is overwhelmed with the quality of improvement that was displayed by his charges in their second T-20 build-up match against Rhinos at Kwekwe Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe on Monday.

He confirmed his team development after the end of the second game with expectations to make his squad better before heading to South Africa for 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualification whose matches will be staged from April 25th to May 4th this year.

"The first game was very promising and it's disappointing we couldn't win after having the upper hand in most of the play. I have seen and identified the shortfalls and will work with the boys on the same," said Steve.

"As for the second game, despite a bad start my boys showed maturity and handled the pressure well in the moments that mattered. I am pleased with the attitude of this group but there is a lot of room for improvement," he added.

Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Communication Officer, Atif Salim, told the 'Daily News' that in the second game, Tanzania won the second match against R hinos by four runs.

The gallant Tanzanian youth, who won the toss,elected to bat first and registered 134 runs for 8 wickets in allotted 20 overs, while their opponents R hinos managed 130 for 8 runs in 20 overs.

He added that, "the victory proved to be a good morale boost and quick recovery from the loss early in the day."

Abhik Patwa and Jatin Darji partnership were impressing as they gave Tanzania 30 runs. Zamoyoni Ramadhani came into the game with less than 6 overs and added a weight to Tanzanian team by netting 44 runs from 24 balls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rhino's on their side started poorly by losing an opener TK Musakanda in the first over of the 2nd inning. It was a fine inning by Rhino's T. Kataino that kept Rhinos in a comfortable chase despite losing wickets at different intervals.

Tanzania's veteran spinner Athumani Kakonzi was given the task to defend the last over and doing very well by just conceding 6 runs and Tanzania getting its first victory on the tour.

Amongst the bowlers, Ally Mpeka was the pick of the lot by claiming 2 wickets.

Tanzania has pitched a camp in Harare, Zimbabwe for five days where they expect to play six build-up matches with R hinos. So far they have already played two games.