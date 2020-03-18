Namibia: EU Empowers Civil Society With N$20m Grant

The European Union donated N$20 million to four civil society organisations on Friday to empower them in their work with conservancies.

The four organisations are Nyae-Nyae Development Foundation, Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), Namibia Development Trust (NDT) and Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Windhoek on Friday, EU ambassador Sinikka Antila said the funds were given under the EU's thematic programme called Civil Society Organisation and Local Authorities.

She said the programme promotes civil society as independent development actors, who can also have meaningful contributions to constructing the country's domestic policies.

"The EU views civil society as an efficient and independent development actor and a force of positive change. An empowered and diverse civil society is a crucial component of any democratic society. It helps to strengthen pluralism and can contribute to more effective policies focusing on equitable, sustainable and inclusive growth," said Antila.

She said the four organisations had excellent proposals, hence the EU approved them for the grants.

"My team and I look very much forward to seeing these exciting and important initiatives... and we will closely follow the implementation of the activities on the ground," said Antila.

Ronnie Dempers, the director of NDT, who gave an overview of how they plan to use the grant, said the money would address challenges such as lack of member engagement at conservancy level, the need for more benefits to flow to members and to strengthen management capacity within the conservancies.

He said reaching their objectives is critical to ensure the long-term sustainability of the community-based natural resources management programme.

Dempers said the project would share experiences, promote learning through peer-to-peer networks and come up with community engagement strategies.

He added that it would also strengthen "the community's sense of ownership so they can make an informed decision and receive the full benefits of their conservancies".