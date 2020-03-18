Gambia: Young Gambian Donates Items Worth D300, 000 to Institutions

Fatou Bah, a young Gambian has donated office and hospital materials worth about three hundred thousand dalasi to schools, hospitals and police stations, through the Ebou Mala's Children Charitable Foundation (EMCCF).

The donated materials include; 255 chairs, 60 tables, 23 cupboards, 10 hospital over bed tables, 24 boxes of clothes including school uniforms, sport wears and shoes, blazers and 20 cartons of books for school libraries.

The beneficiaries of the donation include Nianija, Kaur and Talinding schools and the Kanifing Municipal Council police.

Speaking on behalf of the donor, Rob Parkes, EMCCF consultant, said the donation is meant to help under privileged communities and schools in particular.

"When I saw children in the provinces sitting on the floor with one book for five children to acquire their right to education, I felt that we need to do something for them," he said.

Parkes said another project will be coming in June this year, which will include electronic sewing machines, targeting to engage young people in skills acquisition to reduce the level of unemployment especially among women and girls.

Member of the parliament for Nianija, Amadou Camara, said the support came at the right time, saying the donated materials will greatly help the beneficiaries.

He assured the donors that the items will be put into proper use while urging other beneficiaries to use the items for their rightful purpose.

"This is the first time of such donation; so we need to put this into good use to make sure that it benefits the people to ensure more donations in the future."

Karamo Ceesay, ward councilor for Talinding South, said the items are gifts and therefore are not meant for sale, hoping that the beneficiaries would make good use of them.

Ebou Mala's Children Charitable Foundation was founded in The Gambia in July 2017, as a not-for-profit humanitarian foundation charity dedicated to help alleviate the suffering of children and their families in Africa. It is a legally registered charity in The Gambia as a non-government organisation.