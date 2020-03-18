Gambia: Youth Empowerment

Rural Youth Award -Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2018- winner Musa Jaiteh is extracting maximum benefit from the river Gambia and providing the much-needed fish and fisheries products to the people.

The young entrepreneur acquired a boat from his award cash prize. He was awarded by

Global Youth Innovative Network (GYIN) Gambia with funding from the Nema Project. He is one of the graduated mentees of GYIN Gambia's Youth Mentorship Program on Enterprise Management.

Musa Jaiteh told Youth Forum that this new venture has already created employment for him and improved his living status. "I started fishing some years ago after acquiring a boat. Fishing has improved my life since I acquired a boat. Gambians should engage in the fishing sector and provide the much-needed fish to people with even surplus for export," he said.

He appealed to young people to venture into fishing to improve their lives, saying that there are many opportunities for young people in the country where they can earn from instead of taking the back-way to Europe.

Recognizing the economic income, the fishing venture is bringing to him, Musa now plans to buy a second boat to expand his business. He appeals to the Youth Innovative Network (GYIN) Gambia and their partners to continue supporting young people in the country to create employment for themselves.

He also advised them to support youth to venture into fishing to prevent them from using the back way to Europe for greener pasture.

"I think Global Youth Innovation Network and their partners should continue to support and encourage the youth to venture in to the fishing sector to create employment for themselves and discourage irregular migration," he said.