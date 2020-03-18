Gambia: 'Policy Should Be Put in Place to Promote Local Products'

Abass Bah, the general manager at National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) has said that policy should be put in place to promote local products in the market.

Mr. Bah was speaking at his office on Friday as he received members of the National Assembly Select Committee on Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports as part of their visit to institutions under their purview.

He said his office has provided a policy that guides the youth in their businesses so that they can have the market value for their products. He added that they are having challenges in the market because there is no policy in place that will promote local products in market.

"We trained 50 women on rice value chain in Central River Region (CRR) and similar training was also conducted at West Coast Region (WCR) and Upper River Region (URR) with 75 women in both Regions and there is no market for them," he added.

He said NEDI's objective is to support and nurture youth entrepreneurs and start up enterprises. They also assist youth and youth enterprises in developing bankable business plans and effectively utilize the available opportunities online and offline. He added that NEDI has promoted awareness on the existing opportunities or potential in The Gambia to address youth irregular migration.

Mr. Bah called on the select committee through the Ministry Youth and Sports to help them with mobility and a headquarters where they will train young people on entrepreneurial skills.

Mustapha Badjie, the programme officer at NEDI, stated that they have trained young entrepreneurs across the country and all those people have set up their own business in their respective regions. He, however, pointed that they are facing challenges in terms of the market and thus urged government to do something about it so as to support our young people in the business sectors.

Momodou Camara, the National Assembly Member for Foni Bantang commended NEDI for the good work they are doing for the Gambian youth. He gave assurance that the select committee would find a way out about the market challenges the young entrepreneurs are facing.