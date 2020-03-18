Namibia: Bail Granted in City Murder Case

One of the two young men charged with murdering a man who was found dead next to a street in Windhoek's Suiderhof area at the start of February has been granted bail after spending five weeks in police custody.

Pauli Loots (23) was granted N$20 000 bail in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Thursday last week, after the prosecution dropped its opposition to his release from custody.

Loots' co-accused, Marcel Groenewald (19), remains in custody, though, and is due to hear on Friday if his application to be released on bail has been successful.

Loots and Groenewald were arrested on 3 February on a charge of murder. The state is alleging that they murdered a 45-year-old man, Samuel Koopman, on 1 February by stabbing him in the stomach with a knife. Koopman's body was found lying next to Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Street in Suiderhof, Windhoek, on the evening of 1 February.

Magistrate Linus Samunzala heard a bail application by Loots and Groenewald last week, and reserved his ruling on Friday.

Public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk informed the magistrate of the state's decision to drop its objection to the granting of bail to Loots after the court had heard Groenewald's testimony.

He told the court that on 1 February he went to a shop where he spent time sharing some of the contents of a bottle of vodka with three men. After his return to the flat that he shared with Loots, he realised that his PlayStation computer games console, which had been in the bakkie with which he had driven to the shop, was missing, and he and Loots then returned to the shop to see if he could find the PlayStation or the people he suspected of having taken it, Groenewald said.

He told the court that he took a large knife with him when he and Loots left their flat, as he wanted to use the knife to scare the person he suspected of having stolen his PlayStation.

In Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Street he spotted Koopman, who was one of the people he had been drinking with earlier that day, and confronted him about his missing games console, Groenewald said.

He related that Koopman tried to run away from him, but he ran after Koopman and they became involved in a scuffle when he caught up with Koopman. Groenewald said he had the knife in his hand, and during the scuffle he and Koopman both fell to the ground. After that, he said, Koopman jumped up and ran away, and he ran after Koopman and punched him twice, after which Koopman again fell to the ground.

The court was told that Koopman had a cut wound to his abdomen, and that part of his intestines protruded from that wound when he was found.

Groenewald denied that he stabbed Koopman. "I did not stab anybody, but I did hit him," he said.

He "just wanted to scare" Koopman with the knife he had in his hand, he said.

The magistrate was also informed that Groenewald moved from South Africa to Namibia with his mother, who is a born Namibian, in 2016. Although his mother has applied to the home affairs ministry for him to be granted Namibian citizenship by descent, he has not been granted that citizenship yet.

Defence counsel Jan Wessels is representing both Groenewald and Loots.