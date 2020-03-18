Kenya: Coronavirus Forces Closure of Athletics Camps in North Rift

All athletics camps in the North Rift region have been closed as the government strives to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a secular seen by Nation Sport, Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has asked athletes to train at home as one way of preventing the spread of the virus. So far, four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya.

"I have asked athletes in all athletics camps and gyms to remain at home unless they are training individually in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus in the county," Tolgos said in a statement.

Iten is one of the leading training grounds in Kenya. It attracts a number of international athletes who train in the area ahead of various events across the globe.

The closure of athletics camps will affect athletes' training programmes who are preparing for local and international competitions, including Kenyan marathoners who are preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games.

A typical athletes' schedule starts as early as 5.30am when they engage in an early run. At any one time, more than 1,000 train in groups in a busy athletics season.

Some of the affected camps in North Rift region are Luasa Camp, Volare Camp, Chima Sports Camp, New Balance Camp, Clouds Camp, Tahri Athletics Camp, and High Altitude Training Camp.

In Kaptagat, athletes from Global Sports Communication Camp stopped training as the management complies with the directive from the national and county governments.

Richard Metto who is the assistant coach at the camp said: "This is a problem that has hit the whole world and there is nothing we can do about it. We had athletes who were to compete this season but all the races were cancelled. We just have to adhere to government's directive as we monitor the situation."

Rosa and Associati Training Camp in Kaptagat has also asked athletes to stay home until further notice.

In Nandi County, governor Stephen Sang asked all camps to also close until further notice, with foreign athletes training in the region asked to suspend their programs.

"All athletics training camps should close, and foreign athletes coming to train in Nandi should suspend their training programmes until further notice as one way of preventing the virus from spreading," said the governor.