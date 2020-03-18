South Africa: COVID-19 - Simple Statistical Predictions for South Africa

Photo: Rosario
Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease graphic.
17 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jeffrey Dinham

There is a saying that you never want to be on the wrong side of an exponential, and nowhere is this more true than during a pandemic. While I'm not a virologist or epidemiologist, there is a great deal of value in understanding the simple 'back of the envelope' statistics behind the coronavirus outbreak and the implications for South Africa.

During a viral outbreak, the total number of infections follows what is known as a logistic function, an S-shaped curve characterised initially by exponential growth and then flattening out as either the outbreak is brought under control through external interventions such as quarantine, or the virus spreads through so much of the population that there are no new host possibilities. China's Hubei province - in which the city of Wuhan was the initial source of the viral outbreak - illustrates an almost perfect logistic function. The virus runs rampant through the population (the exponential element of the function) before severe quarantine measures bring it under control.

Unlike pure exponential functions where the number of infected could continue to grow forever, logistic functions have a changing slope, calculated by dividing the total number of cases today by the total number of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
COVID-19 - Extra Water, Sanitation for South African Rural Areas
South Africa Implements Travel Ban As Coronavirus Cases Rise
'Serious Losses' to South African Tourism Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Africans, Here's What Is Being Done About COVID-19
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.