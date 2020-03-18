Rwanda: Coronavirus - RBC Says Patients Getting Better

Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) on Tuesday, 17 March told The New Times that patients of COVID-19 in the country are getting better and are in good condition.

So far there are seven confirmed cases of the pandemic in Rwanda, according to the Ministry of Health.

Dr Jose Nyamusore, Division Manager of Epidemic Surveillance and Response at RBC noted that the patients are sound.

"Patients are in good condition and are getting better as per reports we get from doctors taking care of them," he said.

"This is due to several factors that range from being taken care of, to the normal immunity of their body, the reason why we continuously urge people to abide by healthy disciplines like eating well and doing exercises".

According to RBC, the patients are being treated at Kanyinya Health Center in Nyarugenge District, Kigali.

The official also noted that: "people who came into contact with those patients are being closely followed up."

So far, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019. However, those affected receive care to relieve symptoms.

Precautionary measures

Some precautionary measures that every Rwandan should follow so as to help tackle the pandemic include; avoiding unnecessary travels to countries with COVID-19, avoiding handshakes and hugs and frequently washing hands with soap and water or with an alcohol-based sanitizer and avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth before washing hands.

Citizens can also call 114, RBC's toll-free number, when having symptoms or when in need of further guidance.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. According to the World Health Organization, the symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. However, some people become infected but don't develop any symptoms and don't feel unwell.