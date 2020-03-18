Rwanda: COVID-19 - Rwanda Urges Responsibility From Visitors

Rwanda has called for personal responsibility from visitors who are coming from other parts of the world, as the country looks to prevent more cases of the coronavirus from outside.

So far, Rwanda has confirmed 7 cases of coronavirus infection.

Dr. Jose Nyamusore, the Division Manager for Epidemic Surveillance and Response at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), people that arrive in the country from abroad are screened for temperature and have their travel history checked.

Those who show no symptoms of COVID-9 are allowed to go into the country but are advised to be responsible, in the form of reporting any case of unease in their health.

"We advise them, please protect yourself when you are here. When you get this or that (health concerns), please do this and that (measures include quickly alerting ministry of health officials)," he said.

However, what has already been experienced during this pandemic is that some infected people don't exhibit symptoms of COVID19 like high temperatures and cough. In fact, two of the 7 cases registered in Rwanda did not show COVID19 on arrival, according to the Ministry of Health.

Asked if there are measures in place to deal with this, for instance advising visitors especially from highly affected countries to self-isolate for some time, Dr. Nyamusore still rooted for responsibility.

"We don't isolate, we provide advice," he said. "They are not sick, no reason to isolate them just because they are coming from a particular country."

Nyamusore added: "Like I said, it is about protecting yourself while in Rwanda, or in any other country. If everyone considers and takes that responsibility, then it becomes joint responsibility."

Meanwhile, Rwanda has taken other measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the country among which schools, church services and masses, conferences and other events have been postponed for at least 2 weeks.

Dr. Nyamusore urged against panic, calling upon people to follow the simple preventive measures including washing their hands with soap and water, avoiding touching their faces, and not shaking hands.

"There is no reason for panic. There is much reason for complying, for protecting yourself, your family, your neighbourhood and country. We need to stop this outbreak, and quickly."

"There is no reason for stigma; this outbreak is all over the world. If China controlled it with thousands and thousands (of cases), we will control it too, but it requires the support of each and every one."

Globally, about 179,000 people have been infected worldwide since the outbreak of the virus in December 2019 in China. About 7,176 have lost their lives.

With about 347 coronavirus cases in about 27 African countries, the continent has so far recorded relatively few cases of the pandemic compared to the rest of the world.