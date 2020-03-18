Gambia: Legislature Refer Report of the Nomination Committee

The legislators have yesterday adopted the report of the National Assembly committee on nomination of membership to the public petitions and subsidiary standing committees of the legislation.
Majority Leader Kebba K Barrow, tabling the report before the assembly, said that the nominations of members to the committee were made in accordance with Clause 96(11) (a), 116(1) and 117(1) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly.
He explicated that these standing committees were established by the standing orders (revised edition 2019) and came into force in November 2019. The standing orders 116 and 117 gave the committee of selection the mandate to nominate membership to these committees as approved for in standing orders 96.
Accordingly, the committee, he noted, considered and resolved to nominate 18 legislators for the public petitions and subsidiary legislation committees, and their powers and mandate are prescribed in clauses 116 and 117 of the standing orders of the National Assembly(2019 edition).
The Members nominated for the Public Petition Committee are as follows;
Hon. Sunkary Badgie Chairperson
Hon. Dawda Kawusu Juwara, Vice Chairperson
Hon. Fatou K Jawara
Hon. Lamin FM Conta
Hon. Amadou Camara
Hon. Ndey Yasin Secka
Hon. Salifu Jawo
Hon. Alagie Jawara
Hon. Suwaibou Touray
The Members nominated for the Subsidiary Legislation Committee are:
Hon. Alhagie S Darboe Chairperson
Hon. Halifa Sallah Vice Chairperson
Hon. Bakary Njie
Hon. Muhammed Ndow
Hon. Kebba Jallow
Hon. Kaddy Camara
Hon. Ousman Touray
Hon. Bakary Camara
Hon. Alhagie Mbow
The report was referred to the nomination committee for further consideration, for the nomination committee to make further nominations, to fill the vacant positions, as some of the nominees have declined their nominations, on grounds that they are either chairpersons of other committees or have tight schedules.
Sitting continues today 17th March 2020 at the legislative house at 10:00 am.