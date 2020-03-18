Gambia's Striker Jobe Optimistic Ahead of Season Start At New Swedish Club

Bubacarr Jobe is already anticipating to start the season at his new Swedish side Orgryte IS.

The 25-year-old goal-getter wa loaned out despite engineering parent club Mjallby's promotion to the Swedish top division last term.

However, the gaffer felt the scorpion did not fit well in his scheme for the season and opted to send the Gambia international on loan to Swedish second tier outfit Orgryte IS.

Explaining how he has been adapting at his new side with his teammates, Bubacarr said: 'Even off plan they (his teammates) have been fantastic. They invite me

home, push me to work out and show me how everything works (around) here.'